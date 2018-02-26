Stoneman Douglas shooting victim was buried in his Dwyane Wade jersey

Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 people killed in the Stoneman Douglas shooting on Feb. 14, was a big fan of the Miami Heat and Dwyane Wade. The officiant who led the 17-year-old’s memorial service on Feb. 17 said Joaquin was excited for Wade’s return to the Heat, which happened a week earlier.

Joaquin’s connection to Wade will continue. His parents revealed Sunday on the Univision talk show Al Punto that their son was buried wearing his Dwyane Wade jersey.

Wow, Joaquin Oliver's parents just said on @AlPunto that he was buried in a @DwyaneWade jersey — rhetoric (@rhetoric2) February 25, 2018

Wade saw the news circulate on Twitter and responded Sunday afternoon by saying, “You’re about to make me cry.”

You’re about to make me cry this afternoon https://t.co/rWFsQcxlYc — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 25, 2018

On Saturday, Wade and the Miami Heat returned to AmericanAirlines Arena for their first home game since the shooting. Before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the team held a pre-game tribute at midcourt. Players and coaches of both teams held a Stoneman Douglas flag while the scoreboard above played a tribute video.

In the wake of the devastating school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the names and images of the victims are slowly becoming known. Matias J. OcnerMiami Herald

“Tonight we honor the 17 lives that were tragically lost in Parkland,” Wade said to open the tribute. “We applaud the fearless students that are fighting for their lives. We also make sure that their voices are heard around gun safety. You are our nation’s inspiration. We salute you and we support you​.”