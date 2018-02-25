Teen wanted for killing 10-year-old in New Jersey arrested in Broward, officials said

A teenager who investigators say killed a 10-year-old boy and injured his mother last week in New Jersey was arrested Sunday night in Pompano Beach, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Karon Council, 18, is being held in Broward County jail until he can be extradited to New Jersey to face charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of a weapon, the prosecutor's office said in a Facebook post.
On Wednesday, 10-year-old Yovanni Banos-Merino was killed and his mother, Lilia Merino, 38, was injured when someone opened fire on their Asbury Park home. Nj.com reported that the boy and his mother were not the intended target.
The next day, a 16-year-old, who was not identified because of his age, was arrested at his high school on charges including murder, the prosecutor’s office said.
By Friday, the prosecutor’s office announced that Council had also been charged with the murder and they needed help in finding him.
Sunday night the prosecutor’s office did not immediately release details on Council’s arrest, but did say he had been “apprehended.”
“A very special thanks to all who made this apprehension possible including the US Marshals of Florida, Regional Fugitive Task Force, West Palm Division with the assistance of US Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, Trenton Division,” the prosecutor’s office posted Sunday night.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page set up for Yovanni’s funeral had raised over $12,000 of a $15,000 goal, with donations pouring in from all over.
“As a mother who has lost a son, I hurt along with you,” Gwendolyn Love, wrote on the page. “We can only hope that one day people will put their energy into loving others instead of hurting others. I know that God will give you the strength to go through this pain and ultimately give you peace.”
