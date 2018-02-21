‘Look me in the eyes.’ Douglas High students press Florida politicians for answers.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:20 West Broward High students stage walkout to protest gun violence Pause 0:59 Students rally at Florida State Capitol to demand action gun control, mental health 2:23 Emotional plea to senators, 'look me in the eye.' 3:45 Woman destroys her gun in wake of Florida high school shooting 0:47 Douglas students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support 1:19 Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee 0:59 Funeral held for Douglas High student Gina Montalto 0:49 Run 4 Beigel held in honor of Parkland shooting victim Scott Beigel 1:31 Douglas baseball team prepares for season with heavy hearts 0:45 Douglas student: 'America is my home and my home is hurting because of guns' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Stoneman Douglas student Tyra Hemans, 19, pleads with senators, including Senate President Joe Negron, for tighter gun control laws after the death of three friends. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

