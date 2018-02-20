Students protest at Fort Lauderdale federal court on Feb. 17, 2018.
Broward County

Hundreds of students walk out of class and are marching to Stoneman Douglas High

By CHARLES RABIN

crabin@miamiherald.com

February 20, 2018 12:33 PM

Hundreds of students from West Boca Raton High School walked out of class Tuesday morning and headed toward Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to show solidarity with the students who lived through last week’s horror-filled shooting rampage.

A spokesman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said his agency and the Broward Sheriff’s Office were following the students just to ensure their safety and make sure the roads stayed clear.

Helicopter cameras showed them walking along State Road 441 to Loxahatchee Road and heading toward the Parkland high school about seven miles away.

Students at other area schools also staged walkouts on Tuesday, including Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood McArthur high schools. Hialeah High is reportedly planning a walkout on Wednesday.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

