Parkland’s Alex Schachter loved marching band, Dad’s secret smoothie

Frozen strawberries, mango, blueberries and coconut water. Those were the secret ingredients to the smoothie 14-year-old Alex Schachter and his friends enjoyed so much that they’d always plead for second and third servings.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

That was among the stories shared Sunday, according to one of the near-1,000 friends, family and community members who attended the boy’s emotional funeral. The service was closed to media.

Other remembrances focused on his love for movies, his humor and his passion for the high school’s marching band, in which he played trombone.

The teen, who was described as confident and kind, loved summer camps, playing Nerf basketball in his room and collecting Fatheads sports decals.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:08 Student remembers teacher as 'So nice. So caring' Pause 0:38 Friends and family attend the funeral service of Jaime Guttenberg 0:52 Parkland students determined to fight for gun reform 4:09 Aaron Chen speaks about his cousin Peter Wang 0:55 Friend of Victim: 'Everyone loved Alex' 0:51 Emma Gonzalez, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, addresses a gun control rally 2:12 A message from the principal at Stoneman Douglas High 1:41 Teachers attend support session hosted by the Broward Teachers Union in Tamarac. 1:48 'Our innocence has been taken from us.' 0:55 New video comes to light from Florida school massacre Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tanzil Philip, a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, vocalizes his frustration with the lack of discussion around introducing new gun control legislation, days after the Parkland mass shooting. Daniel Vareladvarela@miamiherald.com

In Alex’s honor, the family set up a GoFundMe page. The funds will go toward creating a scholarship program to help other students experience the joys of music as well as fund increased security at schools.

In the last 48 hours, marching bands across the country have taken to social media in remembrance of the teen they never met.

“Music brings us together,” a banner read, as dozens of students stood behind it.

“Music is powerful,” one commentator wrote. “This warms my sad heart.”