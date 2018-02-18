Kimberly and James Snead, the family that let Parkland, Fla., school shooter Nikolas Cruz live in their home, become emotional on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, as they recount the day of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Susan Stocker/Sun Sentinel/TNS)
Broward County

Couple who took in Cruz: ‘We had this monster living under our roof and we didn’t know’

By PAULA McMAHON

Sun Sentinel

February 18, 2018 09:58 AM

Nikolas Cruz was immature, quirky and depressed when James and Kimberly Snead took him into their Parkland home. But he was pleasant and seemed to be growing happier, they said.

How the 19-year-old turned into a Killer still baffles them. “We had this monster living under our roof and we didn’t know,” Kimberly Snead told the South Florida Sun Sentinel in an exclusive interview Saturday. “We didn’t see this side of him.”

“Everything everybody seems to know, we didn’t know,” James Snead said. “It’s as simple as that.”

Cruz still lived with the Sneads on Wednesday when he walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with an AR-15 rifle and killed 17 people — the worst school shooting since Sandy Hook.

