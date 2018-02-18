Principal of a pained Stoneman Douglas High just sent a message to his students

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:51 Emma Gonzalez, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, addresses a gun control rally Pause 2:12 A message from the principal at Stoneman Douglas High 1:41 Teachers attend support session hosted by the Broward Teachers Union in Tamarac. 1:48 'Our innocence has been taken from us.' 0:55 New video comes to light from Florida school massacre 0:57 President Trump visits victims of Broward shooting 0:42 Local Muslim community hosts prayer service in wake of Parkland tragedy 1:35 Students call for gun control after Broward shooting 0:28 Peter Wang, victim of Parkland school shooting, remembered by best friend 0:56 Snapchat story shows panicked search for missing student after Parkland shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ty Thompson, principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, has a message for students of his school. "I promise you I will hug each and every one of you as many times as you need."

