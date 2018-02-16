Meadow Pollack, 18, buried after Parkland school shooting as father’s rage erupts

Meadow Pollack, 18, was buried on Friday at the Star of David Cemetery in North Lauderdale as mourners began saying goodbye to the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

Pollack, a senior at the school, had been planning to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton.

During a funeral service held at Temple K’ol Tikvah in Parkland, the Associated Press reported that her father’s anger erupted toward Nikolas Cruz, a former student who has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and confessed to the crimes. Fourteen students, the school’s athletic director, a coach and a geography teacher were killed at the school on Wednesday.

“You killed my kid!” he yelled, referring to Cruz. “My kid is dead. It goes through my head all day and all night. I keep hearing it. This is just unimaginable that I will never see my princess again.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Robyn Maisner, Meadow’s cousin, read a poem by Mary Elizabeth Frye called “Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep,” before the teenager’s plain wooden coffin was slowly lowered into the ground.

“When you awaken in the morning’s hush, I am the swift uplifting rush. Of quiet birds in circled flight, I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there. I did not die,” Maisner read, as some of those gathered cried.

Earlier in the day, a funeral was held for 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, also gunned down at the school.