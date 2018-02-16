Mourners at the Star of David Memorial Gardens and Funeral Chapel are seen at the gravesite for shooting victim Meadow Pollack. She was one of 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.
Mourners at the Star of David Memorial Gardens and Funeral Chapel are seen at the gravesite for shooting victim Meadow Pollack. She was one of 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Mike Stocker Sun Sentinel
Mourners at the Star of David Memorial Gardens and Funeral Chapel are seen at the gravesite for shooting victim Meadow Pollack. She was one of 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Mike Stocker Sun Sentinel

Broward County

Meadow Pollack, 18, buried after Parkland school shooting as father’s rage erupts

By Martin Vassolo

mvassolo@miamiherald.com

February 16, 2018 06:10 PM

Meadow Pollack, 18, was buried on Friday at the Star of David Cemetery in North Lauderdale as mourners began saying goodbye to the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

Pollack, a senior at the school, had been planning to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton.

During a funeral service held at Temple K’ol Tikvah in Parkland, the Associated Press reported that her father’s anger erupted toward Nikolas Cruz, a former student who has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and confessed to the crimes. Fourteen students, the school’s athletic director, a coach and a geography teacher were killed at the school on Wednesday.

“You killed my kid!” he yelled, referring to Cruz. “My kid is dead. It goes through my head all day and all night. I keep hearing it. This is just unimaginable that I will never see my princess again.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Robyn Maisner, Meadow’s cousin, read a poem by Mary Elizabeth Frye called “Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep,” before the teenager’s plain wooden coffin was slowly lowered into the ground.

GetImageContent[4_fitted

“When you awaken in the morning’s hush, I am the swift uplifting rush. Of quiet birds in circled flight, I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there. I did not die,” Maisner read, as some of those gathered cried.

Earlier in the day, a funeral was held for 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, also gunned down at the school.

More Videos

New video comes to light from Florida school massacre 0:55

New video comes to light from Florida school massacre

Pause
President Trump visits victims of Broward shooting 0:57

President Trump visits victims of Broward shooting

Local Muslim community hosts prayer service in wake of Parkland tragedy 0:42

Local Muslim community hosts prayer service in wake of Parkland tragedy

Students call for gun control after Broward shooting 1:35

Students call for gun control after Broward shooting

Peter Wang, victim of Parkland school shooting, remembered by best friend 0:28

Peter Wang, victim of Parkland school shooting, remembered by best friend

Snapchat story shows panicked search for missing student after Parkland shooting 0:56

Snapchat story shows panicked search for missing student after Parkland shooting

FBI admits fault in not contacting shooter after multiple tips were made 1:50

FBI admits fault in not contacting shooter after multiple tips were made

Guantánamo pays respects to the Florida school shooting victims 1:49

Guantánamo pays respects to the Florida school shooting victims

Therapy dog offers smiles and support in aftermath of Stoneman Douglas shooting 1:29

Therapy dog offers smiles and support in aftermath of Stoneman Douglas shooting

Anthony Rizzo comes home to Parkland 4:30

Anthony Rizzo comes home to Parkland

In the wake of the devastating school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the names and images of the victims are slowly becoming known. Matias J. OcnerMiami Herald

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New video comes to light from Florida school massacre 0:55

New video comes to light from Florida school massacre

Pause
President Trump visits victims of Broward shooting 0:57

President Trump visits victims of Broward shooting

Local Muslim community hosts prayer service in wake of Parkland tragedy 0:42

Local Muslim community hosts prayer service in wake of Parkland tragedy

Students call for gun control after Broward shooting 1:35

Students call for gun control after Broward shooting

Peter Wang, victim of Parkland school shooting, remembered by best friend 0:28

Peter Wang, victim of Parkland school shooting, remembered by best friend

Snapchat story shows panicked search for missing student after Parkland shooting 0:56

Snapchat story shows panicked search for missing student after Parkland shooting

FBI admits fault in not contacting shooter after multiple tips were made 1:50

FBI admits fault in not contacting shooter after multiple tips were made

Guantánamo pays respects to the Florida school shooting victims 1:49

Guantánamo pays respects to the Florida school shooting victims

Therapy dog offers smiles and support in aftermath of Stoneman Douglas shooting 1:29

Therapy dog offers smiles and support in aftermath of Stoneman Douglas shooting

Anthony Rizzo comes home to Parkland 4:30

Anthony Rizzo comes home to Parkland

President Trump visits victims of Broward shooting

View More Video