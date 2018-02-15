The gunshot at North Broward Preparatory School wasn’t the sound that brought the cops

A sound thought to be a gunshot put North Broward Preparatory School on lockdown Thursday morning. During the investigation of what turned out to be a false alarm, there was another sound of a gunshot, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
That was a gunshot and from a BSO deputy’s gun -- into one of his legs. The deputy was treated at the scene, BSO said.
A 9:36 a.m. report of shots fired brought BSO and Coconut Creek police to North Broward Prep, 7600 Lyons Rd. That’s about eight miles from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, where Wednesday’s mass shooting left 17 dead.
After evacuating students and faculty, a search of the school determined that the original report was a false alarm.
Never miss a local story.
It looks like it is NOT a drill pic.twitter.com/WiyXgXsugY— Matthew Weinstein (@mwthecool) February 15, 2018
It was NOT a drill. It WAS a false alarm. A teacher heard what they thought a gunshot. pic.twitter.com/HLwmXLGUJw— Matthew Weinstein (@mwthecool) February 15, 2018
This breaking news story will be updated as more information is available.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments