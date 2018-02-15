Latest updates on the Parkland school tragedy: A community mourns as copycats warned

The morning after the worst high school shooting in American history unfolded in the Broward County suburb of Parkland, parents, police, grief counselors and students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High struggled to make sense of a massacre that killed 17 people and injured at least 15 more.
This is America’s 18th school shooting this year, and once again a community in grief asked itself familiar questions: How did everyone miss the signs that the suspected shooter was deeply troubled, especially given his ominous postings to social media? And what could be done differently to prevent such a tragedy from happening again?
Broward Mayor Beam Furr said Thursday that the shooting could have been prevented if police and teachers had acted on signs that the suspected shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was troubled.
In addition to photos and videos that Cruz posted to social media demonstrating his fascination with guns and stating his intent to shoot others, Furr said Cruz had also been going to a local mental health clinic for about one year before he quit in the fall.
“Somebody who has a mental health issue, how in the world they can get within a thousand feet of a gun, I don’t know,” Furr said.
Furr said he did not know what mental health issue Cruz was getting help with, or the course of treatment he received. But he said Cruz may have stopped going to the clinic shortly before his adoptive mother, Lynda Cruz, died in November.
Speaking on National Public Radio early Thursday, Michael Udine, a Broward commissioner and former mayor of the city where the massacre unfolded, agreed that many missed the signs that Cruz was a potential danger.
“We have to be more vigilant,” Udine said. “If this can happen in a city like Parkland, it can happen anywhere.”
Across the country, America will mark the Parkland shooting with flags at half-staff after President Donald Trump issued a proclamation on Thursday ordering that the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings and grounds, military posts, naval stations and vessels and foreign embassies until sunset on Feb. 19.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the President will address the nation at 11 a.m. today.
In Broward, authorities revealed more details about Wednesday’s bloody rampage at Douglas High, a school with about 3,000 students enrolled.
Speaking on WIOD-610 AM radio Thursday morning, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel called for lawmakers to give police more authority to confine individuals who exhibit disturbing behavior that may threaten others. He said Cruz had posted troubling photos and videos on social media.
“We saw a picture yesterday where he took a chameleon and he splattered the chameleon,” Israel said. “Things like this, that’s not normal behavior. Someone needs to have the empowerment, if you see something like this, to go over and say, ‘You know what we’re worried. We’re concerned about you. We’re concerned about our citizens. We’re concerned about our children. ... Somebody has to stand up for them and say we need to evaluate you.”
Israel noted that Cruz used a familiar weapon that has surfaced time and again after mass shootings, from Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, where 20 children were killed in 2012 to the Orlando nightclub shooting in 2017 to the Las Vegas concert shooting last fall: the AR-15, a semiautomatic assault rifle.
“How easy was it for him to get this weapon? These are things that have to be considered,” Israel said, adding that many assault weapons are ordered online and delivered to the buyer 80 percent complete, which is allowed by law. He said the buyer then finishes building the gun, which is frequently not traceable.
“It takes hours,” Israel said. “It’s nothing that you need some incredible skill to do and now the person has a gun with no serial number.”
A law enforcement official said Cruz bought the assault rifle used in the deadly attack at a gun shop in Broward County in February of last year.
Cruz bought the .223-caliber rifle — commonly referred to as an AR-15 — after immediately clearing an instant background check by the gun shop owner through an FBI criminal database. Cruz did not have any criminal history.
“As far as I can tell, this was a clean sale,” the law enforcement official told the Herald, who described the assault weapon as a “civilian version of a military rifle.”
Cruz, a former student at Douglas High, was booked into the county jail Thursday morning after prosecutors charged him with 17 counts of premeditated murder.
Police had arrested Cruz on Wednesday after he attempted to blend in with students fleeing the scene. Cruz was wearing a military uniform from his JROTC class — the U.S Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps — according to one witness, and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were able to track his movements using the school’s video surveillance.
Jonathan Guimaraes, 17, a senior at Douglas High, said he knew Cruz from their JROTC class last year.
“He was quiet, nice,” Guimaraes said. “That’s how he was able to blend in. He was wearing his JROTC uniform.”
On Thursday, investigators and a stunned community began trying to reconstruct the events of Wednesday.
Investigators apparently were able to identify Cruz even as the shooting was occurring, according to one teacher at the school, who asked not to be identified. He said he had locked his students in a classroom and that he could hear a police radio outside the door. The teacher said he heard Cruz’s name and a police officer say the suspected shooter might be headed toward the middle school nearby.
Broward officials also offered more details of the deadly rampage. While much remains unclear about the sequence of the shooting, Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said early Thursday that fire alarms at the school had been tripped by gun smoke from the assault weapon that Cruz allegedly used — not by Cruz himself, as had been reported previously.
Gabriella Figueroa, 16, was in geometry class in a nearby building when she said the fire alarm went off at about 2:20 p.m., shortly before dismissal.
Figueroa said she went in the hallway and heard a pop sound. She tried to get back into her class, but the teacher had locked the door, she said.
“It felt so close,” Figueroa said.
So she banged on the classroom next door, and the teacher let her and her friends inside.
“We were so thankful,” she said.
Figueroa said they crouched on the ground at first, then hid in a book closet with the door pulled closed behind them. She said about 10 people stayed inside the hot closet for about two hours until police let them out.
“I was panicking,” Figueroa said, adding that students were following the news on their cell phones. “I couldn't believe what was happening.”
By the time the shooting was over, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said, 12 people had died inside the school building, two died outside, one died on the street and two in an area hospital. The injured were taken to Broward Health North in Pompano Beach and Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.
As the pain of the prior day’s shooting settled in, grief counselors on Thursday morning fanned out to area parks, schools and libraries to help students, families and teachers cope with the tragedy.
Early Thursday, students and parents were greeted by two therapy dogs inside the Pines Trails Park Recreation Center.
Members of the Red Cross and local volunteers brought in tissues and snacks as some of the survivors and victims’ loved ones fought back tears.
Waiting for her daughter outside the center, Heidi Feuerman said she was upset with herself for not believing her daughter soon enough.
About two months ago, Feuerman and her daughter, whose name was not given, stopped by the Dollar General where the shooting suspect worked. Feuerman remembered her daughter pointing him out.
“That’s the kid,” her daughter said. “If anybody’s gonna be a school shooter, he’s the one that’s gonna be a school shooter.”
Her daughter knew of Cruz’s reputation as a loner and said he had a crush on her.
Feuerman told her not to be so quick to judge.
Now, Feuerman is just trying to be supportive of her kids, a daughter and son. As a mother, she said it’s frustrating not to be able to relate to her kids’ traumatic experience.
“I don’t know what that feels like,” she said.
Stephen Feuerman, Heidi’s husband, said he’s grown accustomed to shootings.
The silver lining?
“At least the support system is better than it ever was,” he said.
Herald Staff Writers Manny Navarro, Nicholas Nehamas, Carli Teproff and Jay Weaver contributed to this report.
