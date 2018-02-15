Latest updates on the Parkland school tragedy: A community mourns as copycats warned

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:14 U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch reacts to Douglas High mass shooting Pause 1:40 Douglas High student Liam Kiernan reacts to mass shooting 1:28 Miami-Dade superintendent comments on Broward shooting 0:32 SWAT leave scene after shooting suspect was apprehended 2:34 Students recount mass shooting at Broward County school 0:47 Doctors update status of Douglas school shooting victims 0:42 Panicked mother reunited with son after Douglas school shooting 0:38 Police rescue students following deadly shooting in Broward high school 4:32 Broward Sheriff holds press conference after mass shooting in school 1:53 Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. Alexa Ard McClatchy

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. Alexa Ard McClatchy