The Panthers played on Vancouver ice with minds on Parkland homes, neighbors

Though the Panthers couldn’t have been farther away from Wednesday afternoon’s school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, being in Vancouver for Wednesday night’s game, they might’ve been closer in many ways than any other South Florida team.
They’ve practiced in nearby Coral Springs for the last 20 years, so many players live in Parkland. Before the game, the Canucks franchise held a moment of silence for the 17 killed in the shooting.
“Pretty tough day, we got a lot of the news around lunch time, just before (pregame) nap,” Panthers captain and Parkland resident Derek MacKenzie said during a first intermission interview on Fox Sports Florida. “Probably a lot tougher on our wives today. A lot of them have been stuck in lines with kids left in lockdown. With all that said, we’re very fortuntate that all our families got out of it safely. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and victims.”
MacKenzie also expressed appreciation for the Parkland, Coral Springs and Broward Sheriff’s Office role in keeping the tragedy from being worse.
The Panthers lead 4-2 and, for the first time since his injury, Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo dressed as a backup. But when color commentator Randy Moller tried to ask about the game, MacKenzie’s answer told where part of his mind remained.
“Obviously, it’s not about us, it’s about what’s going on back there,’ MacKenzie said. “It wasn’t 10 minutes after the news broke that every buy had checked in on our group chat that their families are OK. I think it’s a pretty somber dressing room right now. But, like you said, we do have a job to do. Getting two points, going back home would feel pretty good.”
