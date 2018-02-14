The Panthers played on Vancouver ice with minds on Parkland homes, neighbors

Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25), of Sweden, makes the save as Troy Stecher (51) defends against Florida Panthers' Vincent Trocheck (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Florida Panthers, with several players and their families living in Parkland, had their minds across the continent from their game in Vancouver. DARRYL DYCK AP