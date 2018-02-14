Worried loved ones need help finding these missing people after Florida school shooting

Hours after a teen gunman opened fire inside a Parkland high school, some family and friends still haven’t heard from their loved ones.
Of the 17 victims dead following a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said 12 had been identified. Fifteen were injured.
“I’m absolutely sick to my stomach to see children who go to school with backpacks and pencils lose their lives,” Israel said. “We will not be releasing the names of any victims until every family and every parent is notified accordingly.”
But in the hours after the Wednesday afternoon shooting, friends and families of missing persons took to social media to plead for any information. Here’s are some of them:
Martin Duque, a 14-year-old freshman, was seen at the school during the mayhem on Wednesday.
“I don’t know anything. He doesn’t have a cell phone,” said his older brother Miguel Duque, who graduated from the school last year. Those with information can email Miguel at mduque998@gmail.com or contact him on Instagram at @miguelduq19.
Alyssa Al Hadeff, a 15-year-old freshman, has not been accounted for either, her grandmother Vicky Al Hadeff told WSVN-7 News. Al Hadeff waited with others at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs hotel, where police staged an area for family to await news of their loved ones.
“We’re waiting here to find out. They’re trying to identify the bodies, and we’re waiting here to see if we can get any word, any news, anything,” said Al Hadeff. “We don’t know anything.”
Luke Hoyer, a 15-year-old freshman, has been missing since the shooting started. His parents are hoping for answers, waiting along with other parents and family members at the Marriott.
“We’re just waiting,” said Hoyer’s aunt Joan Cox, who lives in South Carolina. “They don’t know what to do.”
Cox said two of Hoyer’s friends told his parents they believe they saw him after the shooting with a gunshot wound to his leg, but they are not sure it was him, Cox said. Anyone with information, please call 864-561-1564.
Joaquin Oliver was at the school when the shooting starting, his sister wrote on Facebook, and she hasn’t heard from him since. His family is waiting for more information at the hotel police directed families to.
Meadow Pollack, an 18-year-old senior, was also at the school and her family has yet to hear from her, according to her cousin Robyn Maisner.
“If anyone has seen or heard from my cousin Meadow Pollack please let me or my family know - she was in Douglas. We are extremely worried. Anything helps. Please share this post,” Maisner wrote in a Facebook post.
Peter Wang, a 15-year-old student, was last seen wearing his gray ROTC uniform and holding the door open so that other people could escape, said his cousin, Aaron Chen. Aaron and Peter’s best friend, Gabriel Ammirata, were making the rounds from hospital to hotel late Wednesday night while searching for him.
Is someone you know missing after the Parkland shooting? Let us know by emailing your information to aharris@miamiherald.com or mvassolo@miamiherald.com
