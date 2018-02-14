Worse than Columbine: This is one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history

Broward County entered a grim, horrifying roster on Wednesday after the Sheriff’s Office reported 17 people had been killed by a single shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

With that many people dead, the Stoneman Douglas shooting would be the deadliest for any high school in the United States, surpassing the 13 victims killed at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, on April 20, 1999. The death toll from Columbine rose to 15 after the two shooters, both Columbine students, killed themselves.

The rankings culled by news organizations over the years list the 2007 massacre at Virginia Tech as the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history. Thirty-two people were killed by a student at the Blacksburg, Virginia, university. He also killed himself.

In 2012, 26 victims died at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. A former student was the shooter, and he killed himself.

Assuming the death count reported by Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel remains at 17, the Stoneman Douglas shooting would land third on the list of the nation’s deadliest school shootings.

Fourth on the list would be the 1966 shooting at the University of Texas Tower in Austin, when a student there killed 14 people before being killed by police. Columbine, while the deadliest shooting at a high school before Wednesday, would be the fifth on the list of all U.S. school shootings.