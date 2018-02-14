President Trump on shooting: Nobody ‘should ever feel unsafe in an American school’

President Donald Trump offered prayers and condolences Wednesday for what he called “the terrible Florida shooting,” declaring schools should never be places of fear in America.
“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting,” Trump posted on Twitter at 3:50 p.m. “No child, teacher, or anyone should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”
First lady Melania Trump also issued a Twitter post on the event.
“My heart is heavy over the school shooting in Florida,” read the tweet. “Keeping all affected in my thoughts and prayers.”
