One dead following police-involved shooting in Lauderhill

A suspected armed robber was fatally wounded Sunday night after more than one police officer opened fire on him during a confrontation behind a Lauderhill home, police said late Sunday.
Just before 8 p.m., a man flagged down a Lauderhill police officer at 800 North State Road 7 to report he had been robbed at gunpoint moments earlier. The officer learned the robbery took place in nearby Plantation, but the robber headed into Lauderhill, according to Lauderhill Lt. Mike Santiago.
Lauderhill police set up a perimeter and Plantation and Davie police departments joined in. Santiago said the search came to an end about an hour later when the suspect was spotted.
“Shots rang out,” he said.
More than one officer from Davie and Plantation opened fire, he said. No Lauderhill officers fired.
The suspect died behind the home on the 700 block of Northwest 39th Avenue. It was not clear whose home it was. A gun was recovered, Santiago said.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was investigating.
