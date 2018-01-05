After breaking into home, three teens robbed man, shot him dead, police say

The three teenagers arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of a Northwest Miami-Dade man on Wednesday knew the victim, broke into his apartment with a spare key and waited for him to get home before shooting him, police said.
The teens — two males and a female — knew the man well enough to have set up a meeting with Tony Conway, 49, before the trio surprised him by waiting inside his home at 1301 NW 103rd St., police said.
After the shooting, Miami-Dade police said, the teens fled in a black 2015 Audi Q7. The next day the three were picked up after police working a special robbery detail spotted them driving the same vehicle.
“The pre-arranged plan to rob the victim was carried out and he was subsequently shot,” an officer wrote in the suspects’ arrest affidavits.
Shawntera Jackson, 16, Dashera Davis, 16, and Travis Charlite, 17, were all charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.
According to police, the three teens said they set up a meeting with Conway at his apartment Wednesday, but showed up early. Police said the teens said they found a spare key in a hiding place behind the apartment and used it to enter the home.
When Conway got home, the teens robbed him, police said, then shot him in the stomach. Police didn’t say who fired the weapon. Injured, Conway stumbled out of his apartment, where he collapsed and died.
The teens then fled and jumped into the Audi. Police spotted the vehicle the next day, they said, and took the three teens into custody. Inisde the car were two firearms. At least one of them is believed to have been used in the crime.
Police said they recorded statements by Jackson and Davis that provided details of the robbery, the shooting and the firearm used to kill Conway.
Comments