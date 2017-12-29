Tanker truck crashes, spills fuels on U.S. 27. Traffic will be backed up for hours

Traffic for early morning commuters on U.S. 27 is expected to be backed up for hours after a tanker truck turned over near Interstate 75.
Broward Sheriff’s fire rescue workers were on the scene at about 6 a.m. to try to stop a fuel leak that happened when the truck flipped over. Initially U.S. 27 was closed in both directions, but just before 7 a.m. some southbound traffic was allowed to pass.
Drivers should seek alternate routes and use caution. Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said that the scene will take an extended amount of time to clear.
#BSFR is on the scene of an accident with a tanker truck leaking fuel on US27 and I75 in western Broward County. US27 traffic closed in both directions at I75. #BreakingNews #traffic pic.twitter.com/zUg0DYp1oY— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) December 29, 2017
#Update Only southbound traffic is being allowed to pass intermittently but expect delays of several hours until fuel leak can be secured and vehicles uprighted. This will be a long & protracted incident. Drivers should be very patient or seek alternative routes for northbound. pic.twitter.com/kSZDydJXfX— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) December 29, 2017
So far, no injuries have been reported and the condition of the truck driver has not been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
