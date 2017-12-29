A tanker truck flipped over and spilled fuel on U.S. 27 near Interstate 75 in Broward County.
Broward County

Tanker truck crashes, spills fuels on U.S. 27. Traffic will be backed up for hours

By Lance Dixon

December 29, 2017 08:32 AM

Traffic for early morning commuters on U.S. 27 is expected to be backed up for hours after a tanker truck turned over near Interstate 75.

Broward Sheriff’s fire rescue workers were on the scene at about 6 a.m. to try to stop a fuel leak that happened when the truck flipped over. Initially U.S. 27 was closed in both directions, but just before 7 a.m. some southbound traffic was allowed to pass.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and use caution. Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said that the scene will take an extended amount of time to clear.

So far, no injuries have been reported and the condition of the truck driver has not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

