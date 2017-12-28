‘Hennessey Wednesday’ night at club ends with woman fighting for life after shooting

A woman was shot outside a Lauderdale Lakes night club overnight Thursday, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
BSO says she was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening wounds around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The shooting happened at South Rock Lounge Bar & Grill, 3670 N. State Rd. 7, where some folks were enjoying “Hennessey Wednesday.”
#CURRENTSITUATION HENNESSEY WEDNESDAY @SOUTHROCKLOUNGE & DO REMEMBER OVERCOME FEBUARY 17TH 2K18 LUXURIOUS... https://t.co/Z8LxddwkDT— YankeeGalParty_Promo (@wedyradio) December 28, 2017
In April, a security guard shot a patron after an altercation at South Rock Lounge.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
