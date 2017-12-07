Jean Pedro Pierre was shot and killed by a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Dec. 6, 2017.
Broward County

When one officer’s Taser failed to stop an attack, another deputy used his gun

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

December 07, 2017 11:05 PM

December 07, 2017 11:05 PM

A deputy tried to stop a man from attacking him by using his Taser and a baton, but that didn’t work, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Then a fellow deputy tried to get the man to surrender, but the man charged at him. So he opened fire and the man died.

On Thursday, BSO released new details, including the names of those involved, in the fatal deputy-involved shooting at a Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex Wednesday.

According to BSO, Deputy Sean Youngward responded to a report of a disturbance at Sunset Hills Condominium, 3610 NW 21st St. Youngward, who was the first to arrive, went to unit 103.

That’s when he was confronted by 42-year-old Jean Pedro Pierre, BSO said .

“Witnesses said Pierre struck, punched and kicked [Deputy] Youngward,” BSO said in a news release Thursday. “Youngward tried to stop the violent attack by deploying his Taser and using his ASP (extending baton). Neither form of less-lethal force stopped Pierre from assaulting him.”

BSO said Youngward called for back-up and when Deputy Steven Briggs arrived, Youngward “was on his back being assaulted by Pierre.”

“[Deputy] Briggs ordered Pierre to stop,” BSO said. “Instead, Pierre charged at [Deputy] Briggs and several shots were fired. Pierre was not armed.”

Pierre was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died.

Friends and family of Pierre told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that they were baffled how the businessman from Haiti ended up dead.

“This is devastating to all of us and it’s not making sense,” Nekita Dulcio, a family friend, told the station.

Both deputies were placed on administrative leave, as per department policy.

