U.S. Coast Guard offloads more than 12 tons of cocaine worth almost $400 million

Three U.S. Coast Guard cutters (Escanaba, Thetis, Spencer) and a Royal Canadian Navy ship with a Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment team snagged more than 12 tons of cocaine from smuggling vessels working the drug routes off the coasts of Central and South America.
Thursday’s offload at Port Everglades worked out to be one ton of cocaine per intercepted shipment — 12 interdictions, 12.4 tons of cocaine.
That equates to a street value of $378 million (the Coast Guard estimation) or from $270,909,090 to $321,272,727 (NarcoticsNews.com).
