Miami Herald file photo
Miami Herald file photo

Broward County

U.S. Coast Guard offloads more than 12 tons of cocaine worth almost $400 million

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

December 07, 2017 03:30 PM

UPDATED December 07, 2017 03:48 PM

Three U.S. Coast Guard cutters (Escanaba, Thetis, Spencer) and a Royal Canadian Navy ship with a Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment team snagged more than 12 tons of cocaine from smuggling vessels working the drug routes off the coasts of Central and South America.

Thursday’s offload at Port Everglades worked out to be one ton of cocaine per intercepted shipment — 12 interdictions, 12.4 tons of cocaine.

That equates to a street value of $378 million (the Coast Guard estimation) or from $270,909,090 to $321,272,727 (NarcoticsNews.com).

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

    A 17-year-old young man was brutally beaten by a stranger with a pool cue at the Toscana Apartment complex in Davie on Sept. 22, 2017. Surveillance video released by the Davie Police Department shows the moment when the attacker walks over and attacks the young man, striking him twice with the pool cue. The young man suffered injuries to his head and face.

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie
Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall 0:43

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall
Crowd marches in Hollywood to protest Confederate street names 1:06

Crowd marches in Hollywood to protest Confederate street names

View More Video