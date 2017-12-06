Miami Herald File
Miami Herald File

Broward County

At least two cops open fire on man with a shotgun in standoff, BSO says. The man died.

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

December 06, 2017 05:34 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

At least two Coral Springs police officers opened fire Wednesday on a suicidal man holding a shotgun after a standoff in front of a home, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a home in the 11000 block of Northwest 11th Court at around 1 p.m. and found the man barricaded inside, BSO said. Officers had been called to the same home the night before for a disturbance, but the details were not immediately available.

Keyla Concepcion, a spokeswoman for BSO, said officers learned the unidentified man was a veteran and had weapons in the home.

The department’s SWAT team and negotiators were called to the home, Concepcion said. At some point, the man exited with the shotgun.

Negotiators continued to talk to him, trying to get him to surrender, according to Concepcion.

“At least two officers felt threatened by his actions and opened fire,” she said. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the officers to shoot at around 2:30 p.m.

The man died outside the home. No officers were injured.

The Sun-Sentinel identified the victim as Robert Page, 71.

Coral Springs police has asked BSO to investigate the shooting.

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff

