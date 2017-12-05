Watch man swipe an assault rifle, stun gun and rounds of ammunition from police car

Someone swiped an assault rifle, police vest, Taser and ammunition from a marked Opa-locka police car early Tuesday morning as it sat in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, according to police.
The burglary, which police say is connected to several others in the Sunswept area of Pembroke Pines, was caught on home-surveillance cameras.
“This is a very brazen burglary to have targeted a marked police vehicle,” said Capt. Al Xiques in a video posted to YouTube. “We believe that this suspect was involved in numerous vehicle burglaries that happened within the same neighborhood around the same time frame, where at least one additional firearm was also stolen.”
According to police, the car was parked at a home around Taft Street and 86th Avenue when someone opened the door of the police car and removed items just before 3:30 a.m.
The video shows a young man walking up to the passenger side of the police car, opening the door and rifling through the car. He pulls out a police vest, with the help of a flashlight.
He then moves to the trunk. He can be seen walking away with a rifle strapped to him.
Police say he left with a Taser, cartridges, tactical vest with police markings, a 16-round .45 caliber magazine and an AR-15 assault rifle with three fully loaded magazines.
The man is described as being approximately 5 feet, 10 inches, weighing 160 pounds, with a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm. Police said they believe he was not working alone.
“Someone should recognize who this burglar is, which is why we are asking for assistance from the community,” Xiques said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
