BSO investigating a deputy-involved crash that left bicyclist dead

A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy collided with a bicyclist Tuesday afternoon in Pompano Beach, resulting in the death of the cyclist.
According to BSO, the fatal crash happened at about 3 p.m. at 1500 N. Dixie Hwy.
The bicyclist, who BSO said was an adult male, died on the street, BSO said.
The unidentified deputy was heading northbound on Dixie Highway in a marked Ford Explorer when the accident happened. Veda Coleman-Wright, a spokeswoman for BSO, said the officer was heading to an “audible alarm call,” but did not have his lights and sirens on.
Speed was not believed to be a factor, she said.
The area where the collision took place is not far from the train tracks and there was no crosswalk in the area, Coleman-Wright said.
North Dixie Highway was shut down from the 1000 to the 1500 blocks for the investigation.
BSO traffic homicide investigators spoke to several witnesses and the deputy, but Coleman-Wright said detectives were still looking to speak to anyone who saw the impact.
“Our prayers go to all parties involved,” Coleman-Wright said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
