Broward public schools to resume classes Monday

Classes will resume at Broward County’s public schools on Monday, Superintendent Robert Runcie announced.
Runcie said at a Saturday afternoon news briefing that both schools and administrative offices will reopen. All Broward schools will also offer free breakfast and lunch to students “for several weeks,” Runcie said. Before- and after-school programs will be operating on normal schedules as well, he added.
Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he would announce a reopening date late Saturday or early Sunday.
Both school systems shut down as Hurricane Irma bore down on South Florida. Reopening has been delayed as administrators waited for electrical power to be restored to schools, downed trees to be cleared and campuses to be checked for damage.
In Broward, administrators say only three schools remain without power or with limited service as of Saturday evening. Those are Attucks Middle School, Pompano Beach Middle School and Piper High School.
“Florida Power & Light continues to work to restore power at these schools. The District will keep families at these schools updated regarding contingency plans if power is not restored by Sunday evening,” administrators said in a statement.
