After Wilma, bills were pushed to ensure nursing homes had emergency AC. Opponents killed them.

More Videos 1:53 Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC Pause 0:43 Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall 1:07 How a restaurant owner fed hundreds of people breakfast hours after Irma 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 1:25 Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires 1:08 Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience 0:40 FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma 1:49 Hurricane Irma evacuees turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan 0:59 Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11 1:23 City of Miami Beach employees help clean up the parks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, scene of eight deaths in the aftermath of Irma, has received below-average ratings from state regulators, and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital, which has a troubled regulatory history as well. The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, scene of eight deaths in the aftermath of Irma, has received below-average ratings from state regulators, and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital, which has a troubled regulatory history as well. Emily Michot The Miami Herald

The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, scene of eight deaths in the aftermath of Irma, has received below-average ratings from state regulators, and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital, which has a troubled regulatory history as well. Emily Michot The Miami Herald