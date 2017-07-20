85-year-old looking for love finds a woman who swindles him out of $300,000, police say

After his wife died, an 85-year-old Pembroke Pines man placed his profile on an online dating site to find companionship.
Instead, police say he found a woman who swindled him out of more than $300,000, leaving him bankrupt.
And police say Nancy Guy — who the man knew as Anna Miller — may have done this to other men.
Guy, 49, was arrested Thursday and charged with grand theft.
Police say that Guy, using the ruse that she had been making dresses and needed money to expand, managed to talk the unidentified man into giving her more than $300,000 over two years, beginning in 2013.
The man, who lives in Century Village, liquidated his savings and began drawing on his credit, police said. Meanwhile, according to police, Guy continued to come up with excuses as to why she hadn’t paid him back.
“[Guy’s] excuses ranged from being diagnosed with cancer to having a flood in her warehouse which she alleges destroyed $400,000 in dresses that she had made,” according to a report.
In November 2015, the man turned to his son for help. His son filed a police report with Pembroke Pines Police Department.
Police said through “investigative efforts” they were able to determine that Miller was actually Guy. Detectives could not find any evidence of her making dresses.
Anyone who may have been a victim of Guy’s or may have any information is asked to call Pembroke Pines police at Det. Thomas Moran at 954-431-2200.
