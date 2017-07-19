Norland graduate who lived mainly in Atlanta found murdered in Fort Lauderdale

Like many retired 68-year-olds, Guy Hamilton Eargle Jr. lived in Fort Lauderdale as a second residence, spending most of the year in Atlanta. Unlike many senior citizens of such migration habits, Eargle had some South Florida roots, graduating from Norland High.
And South Florida’s also where someone murdered Eargle. Fort Lauderdale police said the former telecommunications executive’s body was discovered Monday around 6:15 p.m.
Eargle was found at 429 SE 17th Ave., in a house owned by the estate of Elizabeth Buntrock, who died in 2014. It’s unclear if this was Eargle’s Fort Lauderdale residence.
Police are withholding how Eargle was killed. Anyone with information on this homicide can contact Det. Mark Breen at 954-828-5708 or Jason Wood at 954-828-5344.
