‘Extremely dangerous’ man accused of burning and kidnapping wife is on the run, police say

A Pembroke Pines man who allegedly burned his wife with hot water was on the run Sunday night, police said.
At around 1 p.m. Sunday, Everton Harrison allegedly poured hot water on his wife of 27 years while she was in bed, Pembroke Pines police said in a release. His wife, who was not named, begged Harrison to take her to the hospital, and he agreed. However, Harrison, 62, refused to drive her to the hospital and instead drove along U.S. Highway 27.
At some point while driving on the highway, Harrison stopped, got out of the car and started picking up glass bottles from the side of the road, police said. He allegedly broke the bottles and cut himself on the arms.
After two more hours of driving, he dropped his wife off at their home on NW 11th Street. He drove away, and she called police from a neighbor’s house. She was taken to a local hospital to treat her burns.
Harrison, who is considered “extremely dangerous,” is driving a brown Range Rover, police said. Anyone who has information about his location should call 911.
