Broward Sheriff’s Office investigates the scene of a shooting on the 2800 block on Broward Boulevard on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
Broward County

July 05, 2017 9:38 AM

One dead, two injured in overnight Broward County shooting

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

A man was killed and two others injured early Wednesday morning in a shooting just outside Fort Lauderdale, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies, along with Broward Fire Rescue, first responded to reports of a shooting around 4:15 a.m. on the 2800 block on Broward Boulevard, police said. A man, who was not identified, died at the scene.

Two other men were shot and taken to the hospital, police said. Their conditions were not released.

Family members told NBC6 that the man who was killed was 21-year-old Wendell Soliphar, and that he was leaving a nightclub when he was caught in the gunfire.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said she could not yet confirm the victim’s identity.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

