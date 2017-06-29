Sassy the dog disappeared for five months. Cops found her 200 miles away in South Florida.

Joy Meeks, 30, poses for a photo with her 12-year-old twin daughters, Alexia and Kylie, and their dog, Sassy. The 6-year-old Pomeranian disappeared in January from her Bradenton home. Police in Pembroke Pines said Thursday they found her by the side of the road earlier this month. She was 200 miles away from her Bradenton home. Pembroke Pines Police Department