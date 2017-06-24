Fire rescue crews searching for missing diver near Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews are searching for a diver who went missing Saturday near Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, authorities said.
The agency’s Twitter account posted that it had sent a rescue boat to Copenhagen Reef, after a 50-year-old man disappeared while in the water. Rescue divers are also searching the waves for the missing man, the agency said.
#FLFR Fireboat 49 searching off Lauderdale by the Sea- for a missing diver @JackSeiler @FTLCityNews @leefeldman @wsvn @CommissionerBR— FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) June 24, 2017
The U.S. Coast Guard is also involved in the search.
#FLFR search & rescue divers in the water looking for 50 y/o male missing at Copenhagen reef- @FTLCityNews @JackSeiler @wsvn @leefeldman— FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) June 24, 2017
Comments