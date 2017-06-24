A diver goes overboard with a flashlight and tow rope as Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue workers conduct a search in 1997. Crews are searching for a 50-year-old male diver who went missing at Copenhagen Reef Saturday.
Broward County

June 24, 2017 3:35 PM

Fire rescue crews searching for missing diver near Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

By Elizabeth Koh

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews are searching for a diver who went missing Saturday near Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, authorities said.

The agency’s Twitter account posted that it had sent a rescue boat to Copenhagen Reef, after a 50-year-old man disappeared while in the water. Rescue divers are also searching the waves for the missing man, the agency said.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also involved in the search.

