Two infant deaths in South Florida under investigation

The death of a 2-month old baby on Monday morning is under investigation by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
The infant died in an apartment at 2791 NW 15th Ct. in unincorporated Broward. A cause of death wasn’t immediately available.
This is the second baby death in South Florida in two days.
Miami-Dade police are investigating the death of Ayla Cappas, who was almost 2 months old and didn’t wake up Sunday morning in her home in the area of Southwest 268th Street and 129th Avenue. According to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s database, Ayla died around 2:55 a.m. Sunday.
The father, Alvaro Cappas, told Herald news partner CBS4 the child had been sleeping in the bed with her parents.
“I woke up in the morning and she wasn’t breathing,” Cappas said. “She was all pale and purple. I tried to give her CPR and she wouldn’t come back.”
