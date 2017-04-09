Rapper went to a strip club and a boxing match while on house arrest, state says

The irony of cameras catching a rapper named Kodak Black possibly violating his probation — twice — doesn’t match the density of Black’s legal troubles that had him back in court last week and could keep him behind bars for years.
Black, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, is accused of going to a boxing match and strip club Club Climaxx — and committing battery on a bartender — while on house arrest.
Octave was supposed to be confined to his Pembroke Pines home before his re-arrest on the violation allegations on Feb. 28. He’s been in Broward County Jail since.
The 19-year-old is accused of committing battery during that Feb. 2 Club Climaxx visit. Bartender Jennifer Cunningham told police that when Octave began acting belligerently toward her, she told him to back off. She said he then hit her in the head with a forearm, punched her several times and kicked her, according to the Miami-Dade police incident report.
But all that isn’t the immediate problem, according to the state. The problem is that Octave, the state says in court documents, hadn’t received required permission to go to the decades-old strip club at 12001 NW 27th Ave. in the first place.
Nor, the state says, did the Pompano Beach native get the go-ahead to attend the Adrien Broner’s split decision win against Adrian Granados in Cincinnati on Feb. 18.
Both Octave’s fight attendance and his strip club trip were caught on camera.
He also didn’t complete an anger management program at the 5th Street Counseling Center and was “unsuccessfully discharged from this program,” the state says.
Broward Circuit Court Judge Michael Lynch will decide at an April 19 hearing whether the rapper violated community control guidelines.
The terms of freedom Octave’s accused of violating aren’t connected to the 2016 charge of criminal sexual conduct working its way through the South Carolina court system. Octave’s accused of sexually assaulting a woman while there to play a concert in February 2016.
No, his year of house arrest stems from his August 2016 conviction on charges of robbery and false imprisonment. Octave received one year of house arrest and five years probation.
Kodak Black’s new album “Painting Pictures,” dropped March 31.
