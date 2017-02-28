Rapper Kodak Black arrested again. This time for a probation violation

Pompano Beach rapper Kodak Black was being held Tuesday night in Broward County's main jail with no bond after violating his probation, records show.
Kodak Black, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, had been sentenced to a year of house arrest and five years of probation for his May 26, 2016, arrest, the Sun Sentinel reported at the time.
Records show that the rapper faced charges including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, fleeing and eluding, and marijuana possession.
A Black Male Misunderstood But It's All Good #LilBigPac pic.twitter.com/f5LxwAXPjm— Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) February 28, 2017
He also faced charges in St. Lucie County and South Carolina, the newspaper reported. In December, he was released from a South Carolina jail on a $100,000 bond awaiting trial, according to the Sun Sentinel.
It was not clear Tuesday night how Kodak Black violated his probation. However, TMZ reported that Octave didn’t complete a court-ordered anger management program and left his house without permission.
The 19-year-old Atlanta Records rapper’s new single, Tunnel Vision, recently debuted on the Billboard Top 40 chart, XXL Magazine reported. He is scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival, which runs May 5-7 at Bayfront Park in Miami.
Octave, who is originally from Haiti, grew up in the Golden Acres area of Pompano Beach.
Early Tuesday morning, the rapper tweeted a video to his nearly million followers and posted the same on his Instagram to his nearly three million followers of himself dressed in a suit and tie.
By Tuesday evening, his fans began showing their support by using the hashtag #freekodakblack.
