Everglades brush fire rips through an additional 3,500 acres, expands into Northwest Dade

Fanned by gusty winds and dry weather, a massive brush fire burning in West Broward was growing Friday and had consumed an additional 3,500 acres in just 12 hours.
“It’s growing very rapidly. It’s now consumed 4,506 acres,” said Scott Peterich, a spokesman for the Florida Forest Service.
It was 20 percent contained and had torched nearly 1,000 acres Thursday evening, but as winds picked up, the fire moved rapidly, said Peterich. By noon Friday, the fire was 30 percent contained.
On Thursday, the fire came dangerously close to Everglades Holiday Park, which is at the end of Griffin Road off U.S. 27, and the wildlife preserve and park was forced to close. But by Friday the meandering fire had moved five or six miles away from the park, which offers airboat rides, boat rentals and gator shows, and the park reopened.
Mack’s Fish Camp, at U.S. 27 and Krome Avenue, was under threat Friday and was being evacuated.
The smoky blaze, fueled by gusty winds from the northwest, was moving south toward Miami-Dade County. It began Wednesday not far from the Holly Lake mobile home community.
Out to lunch and greeted with lots of ash falling across western #Miami and @NHC_Atlantic from the growing #HolidayFire pic.twitter.com/l43gjYTL29— Eric Blake (@EricBlake12) April 7, 2017
At 10:52 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a dense smoke advisory all the way from the Miccosukee Indian Reservation on the west to Coral Springs on the north to Homestead on the south. Visibility, it said, was a quarter mile or less in some areas.
Communities that also may experience smoky conditions include Sunrise, Davie, Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Miami, Hialeah and Kendall, the weather service said.
With winds from the northwest moving at 20 to 25 knots, a small craft advisory also was in effect for Atlantic waters.
