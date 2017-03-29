Small plane makes emergency landing on the side of a Broward highway. No one is injured.

A small plane made an emergency landing on the side of Interstate 75 in western Broward County during Wednesday’s evening commute, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
No one was injured and no cars were damaged, said Mark Wysocky, FHP spokesman. The plane landed near Mile Marker 34, near the Everglades, he said.
Mike Jachles, a spokesman for Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue, tweeted that the plane landed eight miles west of U.S. 27. Jachles added that there were “no hazards.”
#Aircraft alert: small plane lands on SB I-75 8 mi w/o US 27, no inj's/no hazards @BrowardSheriff #FireRescue #Everglades #breakingnews— PIO Mike Jachles (@BSO_Mike) March 29, 2017
News helicopter footage shows the plane sitting on the grass on the side of highway as cars drive by.
