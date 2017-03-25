Four men were running a cargo theft ring. A Broward man is the last suspect standing.

A Broward County man remains on the loose from a quartet of convicted felons suspected of running a north Florida cargo theft ring.
The Florida Attorney General’s office says authorities are searching for Juan Carlos Castaneda Quintana, 45, who they suspect was one of the drivers that stole semi-trucks and trailers full of beer, energy drinks, refrigerators and power tools for Jacksonville’s William Shepard Ellison.
Pedro Fernandez Hernandez is already serving time on a two-year grand theft rap. Miami’s Lewis Dominguez, 33, is being held for federal law enforcement on a different case.
After the three stole the trucks, they’d drive them to Shep’s Chicken House Auction and Shep’s Discount Store in Jacksonville, where Ellison offered the stolen stuff for sale, police say. The Attorney General’s office says a search warrant turned up stolen goods in both businesses.
Quintana is 5-7, 184 pounds. He spent seven months in prison during 2015 and 2016 for marijuana trafficking under 2,000 pounds and grand theft.
The 70-year-old Ellison sits in Orange County Jail on two conspiracy to commit racketeering (RICO) charges. His bond is $850,000.
