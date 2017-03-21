Hialeah man found shot to death in car on Broward street

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies thought they were rolling up on a car crash last Thursday until they took a look inside the Honda CRV.
They found a man shot to death inside.
He was identified this week as Sael Silveira, 28, of Hialeah. The car was in the 3400 block of Northeast Second Avenue in Pompano Beach.
BSO asks anyone with information to contact BSO homicide detective Jimmy Hayes at 954-321-4210; Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477; or via the website.
