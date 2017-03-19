22 bottles of booze stolen in a just a few minutes? The purses helped

Two short women used big purses to pull off a huge heist: 22 bottles of liquor, from a Weston Walgreens.
To break that down by brand, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office: one bottle of Ciroc Peach, one bottle of Ciroc Pineapple, two bottles of Ciroc Mango, three bottles of Grey Goose, four bottles of Patron, five bottles of Ciroc Apple and six bottles of Hennessy.
This liquor larceny went down Feb. 8 in just a few minutes. A short woman with long, dark hair in a neon orange shirt, gray workout leggings and sports shoes entered about a few seconds before her accomplice. Short woman No. 2 wore her burgundy hair in a ponytail, a plaid button-down shirt with a hood and white sandals.
They packed the bottles in their purses. At one point, the woman in orange goes behind the counter to make a selective steal while the register clerk handles a customer.
Anyone with information on the theft at 1751 Bonaventure Blvd. should contact BSO Detective Juan Hernandez at 954-389-2010; Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477; or via the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
