Trump adviser Roger Stone says he was victim of hit-and-run in Pompano Beach

Roger Stone, the longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, said he was the victim of a hit-and-run driver Wednesday morning in Pompano Beach.
“They just came at us full force,” Stone told CBS4 News. “The driver then threw it in reverse and took off.”
Stone, who has previously admitted to having “back-channel” communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and who told CBS News on Tuesday that he was in contact with the famed Russian hacker Guccifer 2.0 at least 16 times during the 2016 presidential campaign, remains a central figure in the Congressional investigation into Russia’s attempts to influence the presidential election.
Stone was on his way to Orlando to promote his latest book on Trump when the accident occurred. Stone said he was a passenger in the car when a gray, four-door sedan with tinted windows T-boned his vehicle. He said the airbags deployed on his side and prevented him from being more seriously injured.
“I’m bruised but I’m okay,” he said, adding his vision is blurry.
Earlier in the day, Stone tweeted:
I am fine after suspicious hit and run. Blurred vision in right eye on which I had surgery for detached retina sustained in boxing match— Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 15, 2017
The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a hit-and-run accident at the time and location described by Stone. Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for BSO told New Times there was no record of any crash that fit Stone’s description.
The accident occurred at 10:45 am in Pompano Beach at NW Seventh Avenue and First Street, according to the incident report obtained by CBS4 News.
Here's the link to @DeFede's story... https://t.co/FKdmYDwBof https://t.co/XUuOa3TVSk— CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) March 15, 2017
The report states that a deputy was not dispatched to the accident until 11:56 a.m. — more than 70 minutes after the crash. The deputy arrived on the scene at 11:59 a.m.
The report makes no mention of Stone being a passenger in the vehicle.
Stone says the reason he was not listed as a passenger was because he left the scene when it became clear that a deputy was not being dispatched right away. Stone said after waiting a half hour he called an Uber to take him home while the driver of the car stayed behind.
Stone provided CBS4 News a copy of the Uber receipt showing that he was picked up at the scene of the accident at 11:08 a.m. and driven to his house in Fort Lauderdale.
CBS4 News spoke to two witnesses at the scene of the accident.
“He came out here real fast and he hit this guy and the he took off and went down Atlantic,” Ron Snowden said.
Snowden, who was shown a picture of Stone, said he saw a man that resembled Stone at the scene talking on a cellphone waiting for police.
CBS4 News also spoke to the driver of the car, John Kakanis, who works as an aide to Stone on his book tour. He said Stone was in the passenger seat of the car at the time of the accident. He said he can’t recall if he told the deputy that Stone was in the car.
“I was pretty shaken,” he said.
Kakanis said he believed the car that hit him – a gray, four-door sedan, with tinted windows – did so deliberately.
“It looked kind of intentional,” he said.
The car then took off.
“It didn’t seem like an accident to me,” Stone said Wednesday in an interview with InfoWars.com, a conservative, pro-Trump website, according to the New York Post.
The incident report shows there was extensive damage to the passenger side of Kakanis’ car and that it had to be towed from the scene.
Stone claimed it was the second attempt on his life in the past six months. Stone previously claimed he was poisoned with polonium and became ill but recovered.
“I believe I was poisoned back around Christmas,” he said. “I know some people chortle and say this was a way for me to sell books.”
Stone, however, denied it was a stunt.
One reason why people are prone to doubt Stone is that he is a self-described master of political dirty tricks who got his start in the Nixon Administration.
Stone’s ties to both Trump and the ongoing scandal however, is not in doubt. Stone was a former business partner with Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign manager whose ties to Russia are also being scrutinized.
Asked if he thought the accident was tied to the Russian hacking scandal, Stone said, “It certainly could be.”
He added, “It happens on a day when the ranking Democrat on the Intelligence Committee calls for me” to appear before the panel. (Earlier in the day, Congressman Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, mentioned Stone by name.)
Stone said he looks forward to being able to testify. He said he has done nothing wrong.
“I would love to clear the air on this whole thing,” he said.
Miami Herald staff writer Joan Chrissos contributed to this report.
