Woman escapes state mental health facility with an accomplice and a rope ladder

Pembroke Pines police are looking for a woman who — with the help of another person and a rope ladder — escaped from South Florida State Hospital where she had been admitted “involuntary.”
Police say Genevieve Mittermaier, 47, was “court ordered” to be in the public mental health facility, 800 E. Cypress Dr., because of her “mental health status.”
At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Mittermaier was seen using a cellphone before someone pulled up in a black BMW sedan with a California license plate, police said. The driver of the car got out, threw a rope ladder over the fence and Mittermaier climbed over.
They both got in the car and took off, police say.
The facility is expected to provide surveillance video to detectives Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email to Tips@ppines.com or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
