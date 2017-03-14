Broward County

March 14, 2017 12:54 PM

Seemed like a tornado. The weather service analyzed it first

By David J. Neal

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday afternoon that parts of Plantation got tossed and torn by a tornado Monday night.

Preliminary information rates the tornado an “EF-1,” the second weakest classification, with peak winds at 95 mph.

From its start in Cooper City at 1:18 a.m., it rambled 4.75 miles in the next nine minutes before breaking up in Plantation.

For all the foliage damage and interesting visuals, the Plantation Fire Department said there were no injuries reported.

