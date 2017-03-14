Seemed like a tornado. The weather service analyzed it first

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday afternoon that parts of Plantation got tossed and torn by a tornado Monday night.
Preliminary information rates the tornado an “EF-1,” the second weakest classification, with peak winds at 95 mph.
From its start in Cooper City at 1:18 a.m., it rambled 4.75 miles in the next nine minutes before breaking up in Plantation.
For all the foliage damage and interesting visuals, the Plantation Fire Department said there were no injuries reported.
Plantation firefighters assisting residents with cleanup after last night's storm. No injuries and no structural damage. All roads cleared. pic.twitter.com/o4o5U3Hm8t— Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) March 14, 2017
