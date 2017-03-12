Wife, then husband arrested in unrelated cases. He’s in more trouble

An eventful week in one Deerfield Beach household ended with the women of the house out on bond after a grand theft arrest and the man of the house in jail on a premeditated murder charge, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
BSO says 45-year-old Joseph Rauchfuss, with wife Crystal present, stabbed David Campbell 18 times less than 1,800 feet from Campbell’s Pompano Beach home on Monday. On Wednesday afternoon, 37-year-old Crystal Rauchfuss was charged with cashing a stolen check. She posted $1,000 bond at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. By Thursday night, the Broward Main Jail once again had a resident named Rauchfuss, this time Joseph, on the murder charge.
Deputies responded to a stabbing call at 2649 NW Sixth Ct. around 10:30 p.m. Monday found Campbell, 28, on the ground and not moving. Campbell lived at 2810 NW Seventh St.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took Campbell to Broward Health North, where he died.
After an investigation, BSO believes the Rauchfuss couple and Campbell had been riding around in a Nissan Sentra when Joseph and Campbell got into an argument. Joseph put the knife to Campbell 18 times, cops said.
Two days later, Crystal Rauchfuss wore handcuffs. According to a complaint affidavit, she cashed a stolen check for $816 at The Check Cashing Store in Oakland Park back in November. The affidavit claims she admitted cashing the check and using the money, but said she didn’t know the check was stolen.
David J. Neal
