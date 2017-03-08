Broward County

Co-workers might not have known each other before one killed the other Wednesday morning

By David J. Neal

A Deerfield Beach office building undergoing work saw an argument that ended with one construction worker dead Wednesday morning , according to Broward Sheriff’s Office.

WSVN-Channel 7's report says witnesses described the kiling confrontation at 700 West Hillsboro Blvd. as being between one man with an axe and two with a crowbar. Nothing’s definitive yet, however, other than one man dead on the scene and another man taken to a hospital with injuries.

“It’s unclear what prompted this attack on a co-worker,” BSO spokeswomen Gina Carter said. “It’s unclear if these two men even knew each other.”

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated as more is learned.

