Massive brush fire shuts down western end of Alligator Alley

About 25 miles of Interstate 75 along the western end of Alligator Alley remained shut down Wednesday morning due to a massive Collier County brush fire that forced some Southwest Florida residents to spend the night in shelters.
Drivers from Broward County intending to head to the Naples area should find alternate routes, expect traffic delays and go slowly if road visibility is low.
The Florida Highway Patrol closed Alligator Alley from Golden Gate Parkway to State Road 29 to protect drivers from the 6,000-acre fire.
Lt. Gregory S. Bueno, an FHP spokesman, said in an email to the Miami Herald that the agency will monitor the fire through the day, but he expects the closing to continue because of “the potential of shifting wind and the proximity of the smoldering flames to I-75.”
The Lee Williams wildfire is burning in the Picayune Strand State Forest, east of Collier Boulevard. It has been 30 percent contained.
The Florida Forest Service issued a mandatory evacuation Tuesday for several RV and apartment communities. Some residents were later allowed to return home, though the order remained in effect overnight for evacuees who were offered shelter at the Golden Gate Community Center.
On Tuesday, the fire knocked out power in some areas and burned down two homes, though no one was hurt. Firefighters from four counties — Collier, Sarasota, Lee and Charlotte — have been working with the forest service and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to fight the fire.
Comments