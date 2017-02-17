Broward County

February 17, 2017 8:11 PM

Was Trump’s visit to South Florida linked to sonic boom?

By David Smiley

A massive boom that shook cars, rattled windows and alarmed scores of people from Weston to Boca Raton Friday evening was caused by military planes, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The sound was initially believed by those who heard it around 7 p.m. to be an explosion. Many quickly took to Twitter to try and find out what happened.

According to BSO’s Twitter account, the “booming sound heard in Weston and nearby cities was from military planes headed to Palm Beach County.” It’s unclear if the planes were related to President Donald Trump’s weekend visit to South Florida, where he’ll be staying in his winter white house at Mar-a-Lago and holding a Saturday campaign rally in Melbourne.

