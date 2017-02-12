3-year-old child abandoned at a Chuck E. Cheese

A 3-year-old was abandoned over the weekend at a Chuck E. Cheese’s in Sunrise and police are looking for the child’s parent or guardian.
Sunrise police say surveillance cameras caught a woman who appeared to be in her 50s walk into the food-and-games establishment, 8089 West Oakland Park Blvd., with the child around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, before leaving three hours later. A Chuck E. Cheese manager found the child unattended at 9:50 p.m.
Broward Protective Services has custody of the child, who was wearing a yellow “U.S. Polo Assn.” T-shirt. He appears in good health.
Anyone who knows the child or has information on what happened is asked to call Sunrise Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Detective Michael Bulzone at 954-746-3499.
