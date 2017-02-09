Subject of film on Florida stripping felons of voting rights gets a big surprise

1:17 Abducted woman tries to use drive-thru to save her child Pause

0:29 Video shows moments before teen is gunned down in Northwest Miami-Dade

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers

1:04 Burglars foiled by store's impact-resistant glass

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

3:28 Man dressed as construction worker steals utility trailer

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

2:32 Broward vape shop burglary caught on camera

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game