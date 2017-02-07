Proposed medical marijuana rules unfair to patients, physicians, state told in Fort Lauderdale

0:39 Pinecrest police respond to a child left in a car Pause

0:32 Police spokeswoman gives update on child left in car in Pinecrest

1:13 Dion Waiters wants Heat to 'keep working' through winning streak

5:42 Daughter of murder victim rips police for not arresting her father's murderer

1:37 Solving a 34-year-old slaying?

0:44 Thieves steal over $200K in jewelry from mall store

1:43 Man shot by police after pulling ‘medieval-looking sort of sword’

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

0:58 Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers