Police say 1 down, 2 to go in jewelry smash-and-grab investigation

Police believe they’ve arrested one of three criminals who smashed the quiet at a card store Monday by smashing display cases filled with jewelry.
According to Fort Lauderdale police, shortly after the break-in at Nouri’s Hallmark and Jewelry Shop at 3200 N. Federal Hwy., they stopped a gray 2000 Honda Accord four-door that looked like the car that had been reportedly used by the robbers. The car contained only the driver, Devonte Black, who police say was identified as one in the trio.
Black is in Broward County Jail on charges of armed robbery and firearm possession by a convicted felon. Black’s record includes a 2009 home burglary that earned him two years and 11 months in prison.
Store surveillance video shows two men with faces covered like desert soldiers bursting through the doors of the Coral Ridge Mall store at 4:51 p.m. Monday, past a startled departing customer. One man in a red hoodie starts cleaning out the display case in front of the camera. Later, a third man comes in wearing a white shirt and powder-blue ski hat, saying “New York.” Those two, estimated by police to be in their 20s, remain at large.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan James at 954-828-5567, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or the Crime Stoppers website.
